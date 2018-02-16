Creating her own beauty standards: ThickLeeyonce is here to slay and stay

Donned in tight jeans, a see-through black top, heels and shades, the woman who most know as ThickLeeyonce oozes confidence as she walks into a busy newsroom filled with journalists all watching Jacob Zuma giving an interview to the SABC. And yet there is still a murmur when Lesego Legobane struts past.

She's been attacked, relentlessly, for her weight. Her looks. Her skin colour. And here she is, getting envious glances from women. At just 24 years old, she's gone through what many don't experience in a lifetime. With more than 133,000 followers on Twitter, you can bet that her timeline is a beehive filled with stings all the time. And yet she's managed, mostly, to come out the better for it. The face the hate. To learn and know her own truth. And to be an inspiration to many.

Known for posting skimpy pictures of herself on social media, just as any skinny girl would do, Lesego admits that she never saw her life turning out like this. An inspiration and being a role model? Nah!

"It literally just happened. I got on social media and was just being myself. Posting pictures of my crop tops and my shorts. That's who I am at home. And everybody was like, 'who is this fat girl in crop tops and bum shorts?' Getting that slack turned things around. It made me get into body positivity. Who decides what a body should look like?"

She said that pushing through the hate made her see the light. There were women who were just like her. Not blonde. No blue eyes. And not a size eight. They were the ones who motivated her, giving her a platform to show other women that they can be whoever they want, size 44 and all.