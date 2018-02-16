TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse

16 February 2018 - 12:00 By Jessica Levitt
Loyiso has opened up about his childhood.
Image: Loyiso MacDonald

Actor Loyiso MacDonald has briefly spoken out about being a victim of sexual abuse as a child.

He spoke to Screen Access and said a neighbour had been targeting young boys in the area that he grew up in.

He told his parents about the incident and it was only after he broke his silence, did other boys come forward.

"This is why it's so important to speak up. Once I spoke to my parents, and told them what I had experienced, they handled it with care. Out of that, other boys told their stories."

