ProVerb wins the romance game with this message to Liesl

If you thought romance was dead, then take a scroll through the timelines of Liesl Laurie and ProVerb. They're one of Mzansi's cutest couples and although they kept their relationship private at first, they ain't shy about it now.

Liesl is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars SA and her bae can be spotted during every episode cheering on his gal.

And if that isn't cute enough, then Pro put up the cutest message to his beauty queen.

"You waltzed into my life with a quick step, and showed me that it takes two to Tango! I’m super proud and will always support you my dancing Queen."

Ncaw! You guys!