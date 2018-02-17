TshisaLIVE

ProVerb wins the romance game with this message to Liesl

17 February 2018 - 16:00 By Jessica Levitt
Liesl and Pro are winning this love thing.
Liesl and Pro are winning this love thing.
Image: Instagram

If you thought romance was dead, then take a scroll through the timelines of Liesl Laurie and ProVerb. They're one of Mzansi's cutest couples and although they kept their relationship private at first, they ain't shy about it now.

Liesl is a contestant on Dancing with the Stars SA and her bae can be spotted during every episode cheering on his gal.

And if that isn't cute enough, then Pro put up the cutest message to his beauty queen.

"You waltzed into my life with a quick step, and showed me that it takes two to Tango! I’m super proud and will always support you my dancing Queen."

Ncaw! You guys!

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  3. Kelly Khumalo's sister speaks about what happened the day Senzo Meyiwa died TshisaLIVE
  4. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Uyang'thanda Na's Kagiso 'can’t afford' Lerato’s life TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X