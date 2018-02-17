Zinhle Mabena: I'm ready for the next level in everything I do

Isibaya's Zinhle Mabena took a break from the bright stage lights to focus on motherhood, but now that she's back she's plotting an international take over, all while being a mother and a wife.

Zinhle, who viewers love to hate as Sihle on Isibaya, told tshisaLIVE that she's ready to claim her power as an African woman and artist because the world is finally ready for all Africa has to offer.

"What I've realised is that whether we like it or not, Africa's got the juice. The world loves us. So this is the time for us to be breaking boundaries and taking risks in our storytelling. The world is ready for it. It's our time now."

The actress said she is inspired by screen veterans like Connie Ferguson and looked up to her for her staying power.

She said she is determined to come back bigger and better.

"People can expect more of me on TV. I have also made a decision to be make more appearances at events and on red carpets. Someone said 2018 is the year of the women, the African woman, and I'm ready to capitalise."