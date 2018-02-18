WATCH: Mona Monyane’s advice to 'creepy men' will have you in stitches

Being a guy isn't easy sometimes with many dudes mixing up signals in a relationship or just missing them completely. Luckily actress Mona Monyane has put together a short clip to explain to guys when their "confidence" is actually being seen as creepy.

Obviously tired of always hearing the same horror stories about guys who think they are cute or flirty, but come off about as attractive as a van on garbage day, Mona took to Instagram recently to drop some truths.

Addressing her video to "strong brothers who don't know when they are being creepy", she outlined a few signs that to know when you guys are falling into the category.

All delivered in a hilarious and sarcastically joyful tone.