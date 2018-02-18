TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Mona Monyane’s advice to 'creepy men' will have you in stitches

18 February 2018 - 10:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Mona Monyane has some tips for
Mona Monyane has some tips for "creeps".
Image: Via Instagram

Being a guy isn't easy sometimes with many dudes mixing up signals in a relationship or just missing them completely. Luckily actress Mona Monyane has put together a short clip to explain to guys when their "confidence" is actually being seen as creepy.

Obviously tired of always hearing the same horror stories about guys who think they are cute or flirty, but come off about as attractive as a  van on garbage day, Mona took to Instagram recently to drop some truths.

Addressing her video to "strong brothers who don't know when they are being creepy", she outlined a few signs that to know when you guys are falling into the category.

All delivered in a hilarious and sarcastically joyful tone.

Dear Men 😁

A post shared by Mona Monyane (@monamonyane) on

Chicco Twala lambastes Fikile Mbalula - 'He thinks he is Madonna, he is useless'

Music veteran Chicco Twala has attacked Police Minister Fikile Mbalula over his handling of the murder investigation of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper ...
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Bongani Fassie confident Brenda biopic will go ahead despite court ruling

Bongani Fassie is confident that a biopic about his mother's life will go ahead, despite Chicco Twala securing a court interdict preventing producers ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Zodwa Wabantu is smitten but won't talk marriage

Even though Zodwa Wabantu keeps posting "loved up" pictures of her and and bae, the dancer has told TshisaLIVE that she's totally smitten however ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

DJ Zinhle on being overwhelmed: I thought I was going to die at one point

Balancing a massive music career with several business ventures, a TV reality show and moving into a new house left DJ Zinhle feeling overwhelmed and ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Inside Chris Matshaba's cancer battles: He tried his best to hide his pain

Former Motsweding FM radio presenter Chris Matshaba died on Saturday afternoon after losing his lengthy battle with cancer, just six months before ...
TshisaLIVE
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  4. Uyang'thanda Na producers deny the show is a fake TshisaLIVE
  5. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X