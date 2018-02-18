TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram

18 February 2018 - 08:00 By Jessica Levitt

Yo! You may be famous and living the life, but that doesn't mean your parents won't call you to order.

Somizi posted a video of his mom, Mary Twala, insisting that the TV presenter is not answering her calls.

"Somizi is not answering the phone. I have been trying to call him on numerous occasions. I was supposed to go to hospital for an x-ray and he is dodging me," she says in the video.

Somizi was all laughs and posted the video on his Instagram page.

Most read

  1. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  2. Twitter has a field day with eNCA 'Zuma is a motherf*****' clip TshisaLIVE
  3. Fans question AKA on Zuma stance TshisaLIVE
  4. Skolopad does not charge R20k for sex TshisaLIVE
  5. Thirsty? Here's a snack from Nadia Nakai TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X