WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram
18 February 2018 - 08:00
Yo! You may be famous and living the life, but that doesn't mean your parents won't call you to order.
Somizi posted a video of his mom, Mary Twala, insisting that the TV presenter is not answering her calls.
"Somizi is not answering the phone. I have been trying to call him on numerous occasions. I was supposed to go to hospital for an x-ray and he is dodging me," she says in the video.
Somizi was all laughs and posted the video on his Instagram page.
