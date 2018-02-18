WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram

Yo! You may be famous and living the life, but that doesn't mean your parents won't call you to order.

Somizi posted a video of his mom, Mary Twala, insisting that the TV presenter is not answering her calls.

"Somizi is not answering the phone. I have been trying to call him on numerous occasions. I was supposed to go to hospital for an x-ray and he is dodging me," she says in the video.

Somizi was all laughs and posted the video on his Instagram page.