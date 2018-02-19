Bonang claps back at 'Engrish' shade: That insult is tired
19 February 2018 - 07:58
Bonang Matheba is no stranger to shade being thrown her way but when it comes to comments about the errors in her book, Bonang - From A to B, the TV presenter is over it.
She was responding to someone who commented on the book's errors and said the insults around the 'Engrish' was tired.
This insult is tired baby. We need something new. 😊❤️ https://t.co/YUXbQwjORn— Bonang B* Matheba (@bonang_m) February 18, 2018
Her reply got over 200 comments and she responded to someone who was asking her about lobola.
Welcome back, B.
