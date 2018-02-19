TshisaLIVE

Bonang claps back at 'Engrish' shade: That insult is tired

19 February 2018 - 07:58 By Jessica Levitt
Bonang Matheba was in a spicy mood.
Bonang Matheba was in a spicy mood.
Image: Supplied.

Bonang Matheba is no stranger to shade being thrown her way but when it comes to comments about the errors in her book, Bonang - From A to B, the TV presenter is over it.

She was responding to someone who commented on the book's errors and said the insults around the 'Engrish' was tired.

Her reply got over 200 comments and she responded to someone who was asking her about lobola.

Welcome back, B.

Most read

  1. WATCH: Somizi's mother schools him on Instagram TshisaLIVE
  2. WATCH: Loyiso MacDonald speaks about being a victim of sexual abuse TshisaLIVE
  3. Boys and their toys! Tbo Touch flaunts his, er, engine size TshisaLIVE
  4. Awks! SABC anchor Peter Ndoro 'kills off' Cyril Ramaphosa TshisaLIVE
  5. ProVerb wins the romance game with this message to Liesl TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

It's a wrap: The top moments from Ramaphosa's first Sona
'We want peace in this Parliament': Malema speaks after SONA 2018
X