Support pours in for Peter Ndoro after on-air blunder leads to 'time off'

19 February 2018 - 07:50 By Jessica Levitt
Peter Ndoro has being taken off air after the errors.
Well-known broadcasters, journalists and politicians have united in their support of Peter Ndoro after the SABC confirmed he would be taking time off for "fatigue."

The move comes after the news anchor mistakenly declared President Cyril Ramaphosa dead instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

In the statement the SABC said Peter was fatigued but that didn't take away from the embarrassment and "could potentially affect those involved negatively. "

While it is unclear how long he will be off for, support for him has continued to pour in.

