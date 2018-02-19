Support pours in for Peter Ndoro after on-air blunder leads to 'time off'
Well-known broadcasters, journalists and politicians have united in their support of Peter Ndoro after the SABC confirmed he would be taking time off for "fatigue."
The move comes after the news anchor mistakenly declared President Cyril Ramaphosa dead instead of Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai.
In the statement the SABC said Peter was fatigued but that didn't take away from the embarrassment and "could potentially affect those involved negatively. "
While it is unclear how long he will be off for, support for him has continued to pour in.
Got on plane yesterday and was so tired, didn’t realise was boarding from the back. So I turned right and walked smack into the cupboards. People behind thought I was mad. I know it’s not the same @peterndoro but we’re fatigued.— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) February 18, 2018
It’s a new dawn, we made it to the other side 🙏🏾
He has earned that support with his decency, integrity and love.— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 16, 2018
He is a kind human being.
And kindness is the deepest form of bravery. https://t.co/o3I2MwrZAu
Dear @peterndoro I'm only surfacing now and I didn't even have your manic workload in front of bright, unforgiving lights, keeping LIVE pace with a story with more things breaking than a Greek restaurant. I respect you my friend. You're human. Don't let this hurt you. All love.— Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) February 18, 2018
You’re a consummate professional @peterndoro! We worked under the most pressurized conditions this week that nobody can ever in their wildest dreams imagine. The only thing you did wrong was show you were human & not machine! Go rest my friend see you soon.. pic.twitter.com/sNxBB8T1z7— Leanne Manas (@LeanneManas) February 17, 2018
My brother @peterndoro none of us are perfect. We're not robots. As anchors we also make mistakes. I am in solidarity with you at this time & glad that @PresidencyZA has accepted your apology for the unintended on-air slip. See you soon back on @SABCnews pic.twitter.com/StIMjlab2r— Dan Moyane (@danmoyane) February 17, 2018
Being in the forefront of anchoring LIVE television is a truly daunting task & more so now with the ongoing & never ending cycle of political upheavals in SA...I take my hat off to @peterndoro for being a true pro & despite a human error or two remains on top of his game!👊🏿— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) February 16, 2018
Dear @peterndoro. You have millions of fans who understands perfectly that it was two hectic weeks in the news rooms. And you are only human. Rest well!— OUTA (@OUTASA) February 17, 2018
I'm still not sure what the fuss is about. There was a lot happening affecting both CR and MT. @peterndoro may have been exhausted, but the sheer volume of news could easily cause the misspeak. #I💓PeterNdoro @SABCNewsOnlinehttps://t.co/tTdGooXjGV— Maggs Naidu (@maggsnaidu) February 18, 2018
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE