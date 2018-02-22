'Lovin' me is complicated' more lines & info from the Kendrick song Malusi quoted

Producer Pharrell Williams came up with the beat and its chorus and it was Kendrick who said he waited for six months before putting pen to paper and realising he wanted to channel the modern black experience in America.

"I was making a transition from the lifestyle that I lived before to the one I have now. When you're onstage rapping and all these people are cheering for you, you actually feel like you're saving lives. But you aren't saving lives back home," he told Variety about the song.

Here are the lyrics.

Alls my life I has to fight, n***a

Alls my life I

Hard times like God

Bad trips like "God!"

Nazareth, I'm f****d up, homie, you f****d up

But if God got us we then gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

We gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Huh, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

Uh, and when I wake up

I recognize you're lookin' at me for the pay cut

Behind my side we lookin' at you from the face down

What Mac-11 even boom with the bass down

Schemin' and let me tell you bout my life

Painkillers only put me in the twilight

What pretty p***y and Benjamin is the highlight

Now tell my mama I love her but this what I like

Lord knows, twenty of 'em in my Chevy

Tell 'em all to come and get me, reapin' everything I sow

So my karma come and Heaven no preliminary hearing

So my record and my motherf*****g gang stand in silence for the record, uh

Tell the world I know it's too late

Boys and girls, I think I gone cray

Try and decide my vices all day

Won't you please believe when I say

When you know, we been hurt, been down before, n***a

When my pride was low, lookin' at the world like, where do we go, n***a?

And we hate Popo, wanna kill us dead in the street for sure, n***a

I'm at the preacher's door

My knees gettin' weak and my gun might blow but we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

We gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Huh, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

What you want, your house, your car

Forty acres and a mule, a piano, a guitar?

Anything, see my name is Lucy, I'm your dog

Motherf****r you can live at the mall

I can see the evil, I can tell it, I know when it's illegal

I don't think about it, I deposit every other zero

Thinkin' of my partner put the candy, paint it on the regal

Diggin' in my pocket ain't a profit, big enough to feed you

Everyday my logic, get another dollar just to keep you

In the presence of your chico, ah

I don't talk about it, be about it, everyday I see cool

If I got it then you know you got it, Heaven, I can reach you

Pet dog, pet dog, pet dog, my dog that's all

Pick back and chat I shut the back for y'all

I rap, I'm black, on track so rest assured

My rights, my wrongs are right till I'm right with God

When you know, we been hurt, been down before, n***a

When my pride was low, lookin' at the world like, where do we go, n***a?

And we hate Popo, wanna kill us dead in the street for sure, n***a

I'm at the preacher's door

My knees gettin' weak and my gun might blow but we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

We gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Huh, we gon' be alright

N***a, we gon' be alright

Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright

I keep my head up high

I cross my heart and hope to die

Lovin' me is complicated

Too afraid, a lot of changes

I'm alright and you're a favorite

Dark nights in my prayers

Watch the song here.