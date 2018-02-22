'Lovin' me is complicated' more lines & info from the Kendrick song Malusi quoted
His fashion is always on point and his lingo hits the mark, but after Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba quoted Kendrick Lamar during his budget speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Mzansi is still recovering.
Referring to Kendrick a an 'urban poet' the minister even lifted his hands when saying the line.
The song, Alright, is off his 2015 album, To Pimp a Butterfly, and in the US has become what many have described as the "anthem of a generation."
It has been used as a rallying cry for protesters in the United States and has formed a strong part of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Producer Pharrell Williams came up with the beat and its chorus and it was Kendrick who said he waited for six months before putting pen to paper and realising he wanted to channel the modern black experience in America.
"I was making a transition from the lifestyle that I lived before to the one I have now. When you're onstage rapping and all these people are cheering for you, you actually feel like you're saving lives. But you aren't saving lives back home," he told Variety about the song.
Here are the lyrics.
Alls my life I has to fight, n***a
Alls my life I
Hard times like God
Bad trips like "God!"
Nazareth, I'm f****d up, homie, you f****d up
But if God got us we then gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
We gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Huh, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
Uh, and when I wake up
I recognize you're lookin' at me for the pay cut
Behind my side we lookin' at you from the face down
What Mac-11 even boom with the bass down
Schemin' and let me tell you bout my life
Painkillers only put me in the twilight
What pretty p***y and Benjamin is the highlight
Now tell my mama I love her but this what I like
Lord knows, twenty of 'em in my Chevy
Tell 'em all to come and get me, reapin' everything I sow
So my karma come and Heaven no preliminary hearing
So my record and my motherf*****g gang stand in silence for the record, uh
Tell the world I know it's too late
Boys and girls, I think I gone cray
Try and decide my vices all day
Won't you please believe when I say
When you know, we been hurt, been down before, n***a
When my pride was low, lookin' at the world like, where do we go, n***a?
And we hate Popo, wanna kill us dead in the street for sure, n***a
I'm at the preacher's door
My knees gettin' weak and my gun might blow but we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
We gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Huh, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
What you want, your house, your car
Forty acres and a mule, a piano, a guitar?
Anything, see my name is Lucy, I'm your dog
Motherf****r you can live at the mall
I can see the evil, I can tell it, I know when it's illegal
I don't think about it, I deposit every other zero
Thinkin' of my partner put the candy, paint it on the regal
Diggin' in my pocket ain't a profit, big enough to feed you
Everyday my logic, get another dollar just to keep you
In the presence of your chico, ah
I don't talk about it, be about it, everyday I see cool
If I got it then you know you got it, Heaven, I can reach you
Pet dog, pet dog, pet dog, my dog that's all
Pick back and chat I shut the back for y'all
I rap, I'm black, on track so rest assured
My rights, my wrongs are right till I'm right with God
When you know, we been hurt, been down before, n***a
When my pride was low, lookin' at the world like, where do we go, n***a?
And we hate Popo, wanna kill us dead in the street for sure, n***a
I'm at the preacher's door
My knees gettin' weak and my gun might blow but we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
We gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Huh, we gon' be alright
N***a, we gon' be alright
Do you hear me, do you feel me, we gon' be alright
I keep my head up high
I cross my heart and hope to die
Lovin' me is complicated
Too afraid, a lot of changes
I'm alright and you're a favorite
Dark nights in my prayers
Watch the song here.
