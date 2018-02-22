Nadia Nakai slams Isidingo: I am not embarrassed when I don't have make-up on

"I am human and when I'm spending time with bae, I'm not gonna waste time 'face-beating' when we are chilling. I go shopping without make-up. I take pics with fans without make-up. Like, that's my life and I will continue doing that."

Nadia addressed the fact that Isidingo used her as part of a storyline about not wearing make-up and slammed the show for not understanding what women have to go through.

"I get you guys always want to stay relevant and incorporate interesting topics in your normally played out script. That's okay. Go on! Thrive huni. Expecting you to care how I feel as a women getting backlash for how she looks without make-up is definitely asking for way too much."

She then went and posted responses to the message to posted on Instagram and thanked everyone for their support.