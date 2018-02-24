SNAPS: Inside J'Something & Coco's Portugal escape
24 February 2018 - 14:00
J'Something and his wife Coco has been enjoying some much-needed down time in Portugal.
Surrounded by family and friends, the lovebirds have been living their best lives.
From indulging in Portuguese favourites to visiting historic churches and landmarks, their trip is goals.
