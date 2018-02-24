TshisaLIVE

SNAPS: Inside J'Something & Coco's Portugal escape

24 February 2018 - 14:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
J'Something and Coco are spending some quality time in Portugal.
Image: Via Instagram

J'Something and his wife Coco has been enjoying some much-needed down time in Portugal. 

Surrounded by family and friends, the lovebirds have been living their best lives. 

From indulging in Portuguese favourites to visiting historic churches and landmarks, their trip is goals. 

“Fountain of lovers” ... 🇵🇹

A post shared by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on

Imagine a restaurant that only served cereal? 🥣 🇵🇹

A post shared by J'Something™ (@jsomethingmusic) on

