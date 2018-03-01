Hold up! Did Uyang'thanda Na's Siza just snatch someone else's bae?
Bachelorette Siza has been single for some time but couldn't get over her high school crush, Andile, so decided to confess her love for him and take her shot on Uyang'thanda Na this week.
It didn't matter that it had been several years since the pair were in school together and Andile had a girlfriend, Siza was determined and wasn't taking no for an answer.
Even when she found out Andile was taken, she said it was her turn now.
Another one for the Brick Team. #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/kYAEAsrlxg— Sanele Maggz (@Sanele_MM) February 25, 2018
Siza's decision had social media in shock as fans watched the drama unfold on screens.
They responded to news that Andile was taken by dragging both Siza for breaking up a relationship and Andile for agreeing to date her.
So what's gonna happen to the "current girlfriend" #UyangthandaNa pic.twitter.com/agpe4nkO7e— I got my Xhosa on Lock👌 (@KhayaBusakwe) February 28, 2018
Sizakele ! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/eyXxOPP7DZ— ✨✨2nd MARCH♓️ 🎉🎉 (@Bongani_XabaA) February 28, 2018
#UyangthandaNa imagine seeing your boyfriend telling another woman uyamthanda 😂😂😂 #MenAreTrash pic.twitter.com/ZTPmkNY3Dt— Sandra💅💜 (@MadiBestest) February 28, 2018
Andile be like...#Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/tSo8yX5RwM— Tshepang Aurier (@TshepangKegaki1) March 1, 2018
This show is a home wrecker. #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/a7596Eunvt— King Mfanelo (@Mfanelo) February 28, 2018
How the Andile dude felt like when he went to #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/ranm3OxecZ— Mphoza(Audio-J) (@Mphoza1401) February 28, 2018
Can Andile's Ex girlfriend please report to the nearest police station and open a case of theft ngoba phela they stole her man sibhekile. We are witnesses. Dont worry girl Bheki cele is back #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/A6l696yjcr— ♥Saint♥ (@SaintClairCele) February 28, 2018
Others applauded Siza for taking the initiative and going for what she wanted when so many women were scared to do the chasing.
It's the 21st century HUNNNAAAYYYY! Girls out here getting what they want. Get yo man ghel!! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/8bpyiH8jLp— 🌸Pale🌸Pale🌸 (@MadeThisWay_P) February 28, 2018
I could never ask a guy out, not sure whether it’s pride or gwababa #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/WKCZCGyoRl— Nangamso Zibele (@fabulositiiii) February 28, 2018
#Uyangthandana I'd rather die inside everyday than ask a guy out 😩 pic.twitter.com/18hcMKWiqn— Dimakatso Ramushu (@Batseba_D) February 28, 2018
Siza makes me wanna write to #uyangthandana and find that perfect stranger I saw in the taxi once pic.twitter.com/cP4IAR1Ilb— NdimLo. Ndi apha, Momo😝 (@Mine_Qha) February 28, 2018
Still, some warned Siza about Andile, suggesting that he wouldn't hesitate to leave her like he left his bae for her.
Siza run as fast as you can, he won't break up with his girlfriend...issa trap #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/EK5L62B4Op— 👑Motho waga Bae🌸 (@precious_pwesh) February 28, 2018
Siza is also gonna get replaced soon! #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/jnALfthLN4— 👑Beverly👑 (@shoggy_giggles) February 28, 2018
Athi sorry Madam it's my turn.. Haibo.. 😂😂doesn't she know they'll steal him the same way.. Kunzima #Uyangthandana pic.twitter.com/zD6oTDWoip— Thobile (@thobi_princess) March 1, 2018
