Hold up! Did Uyang'thanda Na's Siza just snatch someone else's bae?

Bachelorette Siza has been single for some time but couldn't get over her high school crush, Andile, so decided to confess her love for him and take her shot on Uyang'thanda Na this week.

It didn't matter that it had been several years since the pair were in school together and Andile had a girlfriend, Siza was determined and wasn't taking no for an answer.

Even when she found out Andile was taken, she said it was her turn now.