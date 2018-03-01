TshisaLIVE

Hold up! Did Uyang'thanda Na's Siza just snatch someone else's bae?

01 March 2018 - 09:14 By Kyle Zeeman
Uyang'thanda Na host Moshe Ndiki was shocked by the drama that unfolded on screen.
Uyang'thanda Na host Moshe Ndiki was shocked by the drama that unfolded on screen.
Bachelorette Siza has been single for some time but couldn't get over her high school crush, Andile, so decided to confess her love for him and take her shot on Uyang'thanda Na this week.

It didn't matter that it had been several years since the pair were in school together and Andile had a girlfriend, Siza was determined and wasn't taking no for an answer.

Even when she found out Andile was taken, she said it was her turn now.

Siza's decision had social media in shock as fans watched the drama unfold on screens.

They responded to news that Andile was taken by dragging both Siza for breaking up a relationship and Andile for agreeing to date her.

Others applauded Siza for taking the initiative and going for what she wanted when so many women were scared to do the chasing.

Still, some warned Siza about Andile, suggesting that he wouldn't hesitate to leave her like he left his bae for her. 

