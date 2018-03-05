New month, new look for Sbahle
05 March 2018 - 07:12
Sbahle Mpisane has ditched her bob in favour of a funky new look.
She posted a series of images of herself with her new hair.
Not only that: she said she's got a big photoshoot in a week's time and will be spending the next week going on a major detox in the hopes of losing at least 4kg.
So expect to see the fitness bunny sweating it out even more at the gym.
