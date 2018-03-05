TshisaLIVE

New month, new look for Sbahle

05 March 2018 - 07:12 By Jessica Levitt
Sbahle Mpisane has got a new look for March.
Image: Instagram

Sbahle Mpisane has ditched her bob in favour of a funky new look.

She posted a series of images of herself with her new hair.

New month, new look 💚

Not only that: she said she's got a big photoshoot in a week's time and will be spending the next week going on a major detox in the hopes of losing at least 4kg.

So expect to see the fitness bunny sweating it out even more at the gym.

