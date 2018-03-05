'She won't show her undies'- Winnie Khumalo's daughter makes waves
Winnie Khumalo's daughter Rethabile may have missed out on the Idols SA crown but she is determined to still make it in the music industry, with her sexy outfits bringing all the boys to the yard.
Rethabile was set to perform in Groblersdal, Limpopo this past weekend with promotional material for the show being shared on social media showing her dressed in a lacy black number and hailing her "the queen of the snake dance".
But speaking to TshisaLIVE, Winnie said that she did not know her daughter as a dancer and had no idea what the snake dance was.
"She is a soul and jazz singer. She doesn't want to sell herself as a dancer. I know she dances but I don't think she advertises it."
Winnie said that she understood that her daughter's outfits were making the boys go crazy but said she would not allow Rethabile to parade around on stage in her underwear.
"It is sexy and she is young so she can get away with it. I can't. If I did that, people would not be happy. She is covered up and she won't show her underwear. I won't approve of it.
The Yile Gqom hitmaker said that she gave her daughter guidance about the music industry but had no concerns because Rethabile knew how to behave.
"She is a good girl and she is doing really well with her music. She is focused and won't get distracted by all the nonsense."
