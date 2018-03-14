Halala! Caster Semenya graduates

We'll say. It was her wife, Violet Raseboya, who took the picture and just days before the graduation posted a message to Caster on social media.

"She is a person. She has hope. She respect others. She has faith. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is powerful and she is strong. Mokgadi Semenya Sa Mma MASAI

Congrats, what's more?"

Caster, even the haters be like...