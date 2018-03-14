TshisaLIVE

Halala! Caster Semenya graduates

14 March 2018 - 06:20 By Jessica Levitt
Caster is officially a graduate.
Caster is officially a graduate.
Image: Instagram

Caster Semenya is on one helluva winning streak. Just a few days after making history by smashing the South African 1 000m record that stood for 35 years, she's also added graduate to her growing list of achievements.

Caster posted a picture of herself on her Instagram page in her graduate gown and simply captioned it #mamaimadeit.

#mamaimadeit🎓 🔥❤ 📷@sexyvio_1

A post shared by Caster Semenya (@castersemenya800m) on

We'll say. It was her wife, Violet Raseboya, who took the picture and just days before the graduation posted a message to Caster on social media.

"She is a person. She has hope. She respect others. She has faith. She is smart. She is dedicated. She is powerful and she is strong.  Mokgadi Semenya Sa Mma MASAI
Congrats, what's more?"

Caster, even the haters be like...

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli slams Pearl Thusi's 'black-face' snap that split Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Inside ProVerb's emotional breakdown TshisaLIVE
  3. Somizi claps back at tweep over Jesus, acceptance & his shopping habits TshisaLIVE
  4. 'First off, I'm not your auntie' - bride's auntie snaps at OPW presenter TshisaLIVE
  5. Zodwa calls for calm over Zambia deportation TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Stephen Hawking dies at 76
Driver escapes death after runaway truck crashes into Umhlanga promenade
X