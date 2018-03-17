AKA describes Kairo as his motivation

It's no secret that Kairo is the apple of her dad, AKA's eye. She is also his inspiration and motivation to do better on a daily basis.

Taking to social media, AKA gushed about his little princess and the blessing she is to their lives.

"It really doesn't get any better than this. Thank You God for our beautiful child. The reason I don't get tired or give up, and when I want to, I think of this little face and it gives me the juice I need to be who I am destined to be."

AKA also took Kairo to meet her great grandmother who turned 105 years old earlier this week.