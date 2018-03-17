TshisaLIVE

AKA describes Kairo as his motivation

17 March 2018 - 08:00 By Karishma Thakurdin
AKA with Kairo at a Barney show last year.
AKA with Kairo at a Barney show last year.
Image: Via Instagram

It's no secret that Kairo is the apple of her dad, AKA's eye. She is also his inspiration and motivation to do better on a daily basis. 

Taking to social media, AKA gushed about his little princess and the blessing she is to their lives. 

"It really doesn't get any better than this. Thank You God for our beautiful child. The reason I don't get tired or give up, and when I want to, I think of this little face and it gives me the juice I need to be who I am destined to be." 

AKA also took Kairo to meet her great grandmother who turned 105 years old earlier this week. 

Most read

  1. Sjoe! Zodwa Wabantu shows off serious a** in a thong dress TshisaLIVE
  2. Something is not right at 702, says John Robbie TshisaLIVE
  3. Toes, sex and side-chicks: The confession that has everybody talking TshisaLIVE
  4. No massive acting gigs for Connie Chiume after Black Panther TshisaLIVE
  5. Halala! Caster Semenya graduates TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

NPA boss Shaun Abrahams will prosecute Jacob Zuma
'ATM pharmacy' to cut queues for South Africa's HIV/AIDS patients
X