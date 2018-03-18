TshisaLIVE

Somizi to bae: Thank you for today and for the tomorrows

18 March 2018 - 13:00 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi and Mohale are locked forever.
Image: Instagram

There's no doubt that Somizi and his bae Mohale Motaung are loved-up! And with their recent trip to the city of love, Paris, and a quick detour to Amsterdam, you can bet that those love levels have been revved up.

Besides inundating us with snaps that have made us all green with envy, the couple have come back stronger than ever.

Mo posted a picture of Somizi and said: "Just a reminder: I love you."

Somizi was quick to reply and thanked his bae for everything.

"I love you my Mo. Very much. Thanks for today and for tomorrows."

Aw.

