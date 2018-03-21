He's going to be a dad again! Another baby on the way for Dr.Malinga

Dr. Malinga is preparing to be a dad again and confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he is excited to welcome another baby into the world.

The musician is upbeat in his ability as a dad, explaining that he's been around the block.

"I'm excited and confident. I mean, he's my third so I know a little bit more. More importantly, I love my kids and their mother and this one will be surrounded by love."

He told TshisaLIVE that he has negotiated with his wife on who gets naming rights.

"If this one is a boy, I am naming Lingas. I think it's a boy, but we don't know for sure. If it's a girl then the mother will name her. That's the deal we made."

#Cute