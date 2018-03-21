TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Inside Bernard Parker's all-white birthday bash

21 March 2018
Bernard and Wendy Parker celebrated his birthday in style.
It's no secret that Bernard and Wendy Parker are love and life goals. 

So, when Bernard celebrated his birthday recently, we knew Wendy was going to pull out all the stops for her man's special day. 

And, she didn't disappoint. 

Forget about a braai with a few friends, Wendy turned their garden into an events venue with white leather couches, a stretch tent and a dress code. 

How sway? 

Hubbys birthday 🎂

Bernard and his fam all looked on-point in white.

The Parkers 💕

Bernard and his guys looked like they were having a blast. 

Party people 👏

Wendy and her squad served all sorts of goals. 

The squad 💕

