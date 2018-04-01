Why Solo has taken up a residency at an art gallery in Maboneng

Solo told TshisaLIVE the tour will have a special guest each week to perform with them, taken from the artists who have collaborated with them on their album.

That list includes K.O, Rouge, L-Tido, Maggz, Kid X, Nomuzi Mabena, Youngsta Cpt and Reason.

"The way the album is structured, it is a regional album with each song representing a different part of the country. Often it is where the artist we are collaborating with comes from. This residency is the warm up for the nationwide tour that we are about to embark on, so those artists will be there."

Solo said they chose the venue because they didn't want people distracted while they are performing.

"It is all about the art and we believe that when you are in an art gallery you are focused on the art on display only and not everything else like in a club. The club is just too busy."