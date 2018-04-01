Why Solo has taken up a residency at an art gallery in Maboneng
Slay queens and honorary residents of Taboo, we have bad news. Rapper Solo is not too keen on performing his latest project in clubs where people don't listen and are too distracted. So that's why he decided to take up a residency at an art gallery.
Solo and his group, The Betr Gang, are in phase two of their masterplan to take over the music industry and this week announced they will have a 8-week residency at Agog gallery in Maboneng.
Solo and The @betr_gang will be kicking off their residency at @the_agog_maboneng this Thursday, the 29th of March. The band will be performing every Thursday for 8 weeks, with a special guest for each performance. Come join us for the 1st of these gigs. Free entry for the 1st one. #BETRGangUP #SoloAndTheBETRGANG #RoadToTourDates
Solo told TshisaLIVE the tour will have a special guest each week to perform with them, taken from the artists who have collaborated with them on their album.
That list includes K.O, Rouge, L-Tido, Maggz, Kid X, Nomuzi Mabena, Youngsta Cpt and Reason.
"The way the album is structured, it is a regional album with each song representing a different part of the country. Often it is where the artist we are collaborating with comes from. This residency is the warm up for the nationwide tour that we are about to embark on, so those artists will be there."
Solo said they chose the venue because they didn't want people distracted while they are performing.
"It is all about the art and we believe that when you are in an art gallery you are focused on the art on display only and not everything else like in a club. The club is just too busy."