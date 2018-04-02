SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

As news of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death spread on Monday afternoon, South Africans inundated social media with tributes to the political stalwart.

The Mandela family confirmed that Ma Winnie had died on Monday afternoon in a Johannesburg hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones," read a family statement.