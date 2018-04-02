TshisaLIVE

SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

02 April 2018 - 16:52 By Karishma Thakurdin
Winnie Mandela's legacy will live on.
Image: THAMI NTULI

As news of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death spread on Monday afternoon, South Africans inundated social media with tributes to the political stalwart. 

The Mandela family confirmed that Ma Winnie had died on Monday afternoon in a Johannesburg hospital, surrounded by loved ones. 

"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones," read a family statement. 

The family would release details of memorial and funeral services once these had been confirmed. 

Meanwhile, the nation united to pay tribute to Ma Winnie, applauding her strength and fierce nature.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.

