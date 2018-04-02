SA mourns the death of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela
As news of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's death spread on Monday afternoon, South Africans inundated social media with tributes to the political stalwart.
The Mandela family confirmed that Ma Winnie had died on Monday afternoon in a Johannesburg hospital, surrounded by loved ones.
"She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones," read a family statement.
The family would release details of memorial and funeral services once these had been confirmed.
Meanwhile, the nation united to pay tribute to Ma Winnie, applauding her strength and fierce nature.
The end of an era. There can never be another like her. A warrior, a fighter, a mother, a force, a rock, a movement! #WinnieMandela— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) April 2, 2018
Now that she has left us , watch them all give her the credit she deserved when she was alive! 😢 #WinnieMandela— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) April 2, 2018
Rest in eternal Power, Mama Nomzamo. ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #RIPWinnieMandela #MotherOfTheNation pic.twitter.com/ftVR0ygY0I— Boity Thulo (@Boity) April 2, 2018
May you rest in eternal Power, Mama! You fought a phenomenal fight and the work of your courage, resilience and heroism live on. Legends never die!! ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #RIPWinnieMandela— Boity Thulo (@Boity) April 2, 2018
You were strong when we couldn’t be. You were a rage that sometimes burned too brightly and you showed us how to be brave and be our fearsome best. Lion. Warrior. Mother. Mkhonto. #WinnieMandela— Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) April 2, 2018
She sacrificed her family, raising her children, her health, her marriage, her career, her education, her community ... only to be shunned.— Vusi Thembekwayo (@VusiThembekwayo) April 2, 2018
We will NEVER forget you Mama.
Our true liberator.
Before you send your vitriol, let he who is without sin tweet first. #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/vI28FICyOu
May her soul Rest In Peace #WinnieMandela, She has played her part. pic.twitter.com/X532XmSyke— Naledi Brown🇿🇦 (@NalediBrownSA) April 2, 2018
RIP #WinnieMandela i have never known a woman so fierce and strong in standing up against injustice. You fought an incredible fight 💔❤️ pic.twitter.com/8SfRdvnsgZ— Audrey Chimwanda (@AudreyChimwanda) April 2, 2018
#WinnieMandela Our struggle Icon will be missed for the effort she has put in Liberating #SouthAfrica RIPMamaWinnie 1936 - 2018 pic.twitter.com/QT3awwpRDU— Naledi Brown🇿🇦 (@NalediBrownSA) April 2, 2018
Omg Mama Winnie Mandela has passed!😭😱 I’m so shocked! How? When? #WinnieMandela— Tabouji🇿🇦 (@Snothando_Mthi) April 2, 2018
May your soul rest in eternal peace. My heart bleeds for you 😭😭😭#WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/d67MVeuakr— Madikizela’s Legacy ✊🏾 (@Pallingo) April 2, 2018