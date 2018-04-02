TshisaLIVE

Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto

02 April 2018 - 17:05 By Jessica Levitt
Winnie Madikizela-Mandela outside church in Soweto on Friday.
Image: Via Zoleka Mandela Instagram

As the world reacted on Monday afternoon to the death of 81-year-old struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela earlier in the day, details emerged of her last few days.

Her family confirmed that Madikizela-Mandela had died at a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by friends and family.

Just days before, she had attended a Good Friday sermon at church with her granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela.

Zoleka, who often refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her "day one", posted a collage of pictures of the family at church.

Wearing a black skirt and a red top with a collar, Madikizela-Mandela held a walking stick as church-goers greeted her.

"I forgot how long the Good Friday service at church is. Over 5 hrs," wrote Zoleka.

She said she and her gran had left the service hungry.

"My Day One and I left the service so hungry, we had to stop and buy roasted corn on the side of the road to eat en route to the house ... 😂 Time for our family lunch aka CHEAT DAY MEAL," she wrote.

Meanwhile, tributes for the struggle stalwart have been pouring in on social media.

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, 81, died in Johannesburg on April 2 2018. Social media users paid tribute to the South African anti-apartheid activist.

