Zoleka Mandela shares last photos of Winnie attending church in Soweto
As the world reacted on Monday afternoon to the death of 81-year-old struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela earlier in the day, details emerged of her last few days.
Her family confirmed that Madikizela-Mandela had died at a Johannesburg hospital surrounded by friends and family.
Just days before, she had attended a Good Friday sermon at church with her granddaughter, Zoleka Mandela.
Zoleka, who often refers to Madikizela-Mandela as her "day one", posted a collage of pictures of the family at church.
Wearing a black skirt and a red top with a collar, Madikizela-Mandela held a walking stick as church-goers greeted her.
"I forgot how long the Good Friday service at church is. Over 5 hrs," wrote Zoleka.
She said she and her gran had left the service hungry.
"My Day One and I left the service so hungry, we had to stop and buy roasted corn on the side of the road to eat en route to the house ... 😂 Time for our family lunch aka CHEAT DAY MEAL," she wrote.
I forgot how long the Good Friday service at church is, over 5hrs ... 🙈 My Day One and I left the service so hungry, we had to stop and buy roasted corn on the side of the road to eat on route to the house ... 😂 Time for our family lunch aka CHEAT DAY MEAL!!! 😜 #MyDayOne #MyGrandmother #Umakhulu #ZanyiweSnr #GoodFriday #EasterService #AhNobandla #MotherOfTheNation
Meanwhile, tributes for the struggle stalwart have been pouring in on social media.
Nomzamo Winifred Zanyiwe Madikizela-Mandela.— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) April 2, 2018
The epitome of strength, belief and resilience. A True Icon. ❤
Lala ngoxolo Mam'Winnie. 🇿🇦 💔🙏🏾 #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/54eNlTvZF3
The end of an era. There can never be another like her. A warrior, a fighter, a mother, a force, a rock, a movement! #WinnieMandela— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) April 2, 2018
This has to be the saddest news about the passing of Mama Winnie Mandela.— KatlehoMK 🇿🇦 (@KatlehoMK) April 2, 2018
May your soul rest in power mother of the nation 💔#WinnieMandela#RIPWinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/DdbiuZN3xV
#WinnieMandela— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 2, 2018
Rest in Power Mme Winnie!
What a loss 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/VnaiBxwDqw
You endured so much,sacrificed so much for the emancipation of your people .Rest in peace Mam Winnie.Qhawe lama qhawe! #WinnieMandela pic.twitter.com/KYxQnWq6UE— M'baku (@dumigwebu) April 2, 2018
You were strong when we couldn’t be. You were a rage that sometimes burned too brightly and you showed us how to be brave and be our fearsome best. Lion. Warrior. Mother. Mkhonto. #WinnieMandela— Sisonke Msimang (@Sisonkemsimang) April 2, 2018
