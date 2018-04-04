TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Trevor Noah explains Vicki Momberg racist incident

04 April 2018 - 07:45 By Jessica Levitt
Trevor Noah explained the Vicki Momberg incident to audience members.
Image: TREVOR NOAH/FACEBOOK

A video clip of Trevor Noah explaining the sentencing of convicted racist Vicki Momberg to jail has gone viral.

The Daily Show uploaded a clip of Trevor between scenes talking to members of the audience.

He gave the background to the story and said most Americans would say that her reactions falls under free speech.

"You gotta understand in South Africa, after apartheid ended, like, white people were never punished, right. It's not like the government was like, 'We're going to send white people to jail and we're gonna take white people's houses and we're taking white people's money and things white people stole.' Government was like, 'no, let's move forward okay. Clean slate. Let's move forward. Let's get this country to where it needs to be. The only thing we're going to take away is this racist word. That's all."

You can watch the full clip here.

WARNING: The video contains offensive language.

