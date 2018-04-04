Musa Mseleku on why his 'healing powers' don't work on MaKhumalo

Musa Mseleku has responded to a barrage of questions surrounding why his apparent 'healing powers' has not helped MaKhumalo, who is unable to have children.

Musa told TshisaLIVE that even though he would give anything to be able to "heal" MaKhumalo, it was out of his hands as his powers were controlled by God.

"People will be shocked to discover that MaKhumalo herself has a spiritual gift and a gift doesn't always allow you to enjoy or have things that you want the most, especially if you don't accept it. So I can't just superimpose my beliefs on her."

Uthando Nes'thembu fans have watched with sadness as the polygamy themed reality show revealed that Musa's third wife couldn't have kids.

They even went to an extent of hosting a prayer session to ask God to help her conceive.