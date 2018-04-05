Kim K shares first family photo with baby Chicago

Ask any mom and they'll tell you it's difficult to get a snap with everyone in the whole family included. And even when you do, it's not perfect.

Kim Kardashian posted her first family picture with Kanye West and their three children, North, Saint and baby Chicago.

“I don’t think you really understand how hard it is to take a good family pic.This was all we got before all three kids started crying. I think I cried too," she said about the snap.

Looks like a pretty good effort to us.