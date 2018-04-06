TshisaLIVE

HHP bids a painful farewell to his dog, Puleng

06 April 2018 - 06:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper HHP loved his dog Puleng.
Image: Via HHP/Facebook

All dog lovers will tell you that a dog can be more of a friend that most human beings. HHP recently lost his dog, Puleng, and is clearly shattered.

"Today my dog died," HHP said before he went on to thank you SPCA Roodepoort for saving his other dog Pulentjie.

Although the Wa Jelwa hitmaker didn't explain what the cause of death for his beloved friend was, he shared a brief story behind the dog's name.

HHP explained that Puleng had been there for him when he was going through a hard time.

"I called my dog Puleng because when I got him my son’s mom had just left me. I was in a storm. Ke ne kele mo Puleng. Today you’ve cleared the dark clouds. I love you Puleng. #DogsForLife."

HHP also shared that since Puleng died, Pulentjie would now get a "promotion" and enjoy other perks of being a house dog.

The perks of being a house dog...

A post shared by JabbaMan (@jabbaman_1) on

