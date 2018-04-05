Stevie Wonder tweeted for the first time - & what he said is lit!
Back in 2015 Stevie Wonder joined the world of Twitter, however the 67-year-old singer, songwriter and record producer didn't have anything particularly important to tweet, until now.
Flashforward to 2018 and his first tweet commemorating American activist Dr Martin Luther King Jr has twitter users clutching their momma's pearls.
On April 4, Dr Martin Luther King Jr was assassinated by World War II soldier James Earl Ray. King was the leading voice of the Civil Rights Movement that sought to fight racial segregation in America through non-violent protests. You might also know him for his passionate 1963 speech, I Have a Dream.
April 4 has become more than just a throwback to the "apostle of non-violence" but a commemoration for continued efforts to keep his dream alive. And, that's exactly what Wonder's tweet sought to do.
"On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever. Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love ... spread hope," it reads.
It was accompanied by a five-minute-video (watch it below) in which a slew of A-listers including the Obamas, Samuel L. Jackson, James Corden, Demi Lovato and our very own Trevor Noah, share their dreams for the world and themselves.
On April 4th, 1968 at 7:05 p.m. central time, Dr. King’s life was cut tragically short. 50 years later a need for his dream to be fulfilled is far greater than ever.— Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) April 5, 2018
Share your dream & post your own #DreamStillLives video. Spread love...spread hope. pic.twitter.com/51BaCW78GC
While most celebrities shared dreams of tolerance, love, unity and equality, others such as Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel and singer Kesha took a more humorous approach.
Here are some of our favourite dreams from the video:
- Trevor Noah: "Where people treat those that they hate, with the same love that they treat those that they care about."
- Bette Midler: "That women in the world are able to rise as far as their talents can take them."
- Janelle Monae: "That those in the position of power stop abusing it."
- Lupita Nyong'o: "That the colour of your skin and the money in your pocket does not determine the value of your life."
- Whoopi Goldberg: "That we don't have to keep explaining to each other that we're equal."
The video ends with a call to action for followers, fans and friends alike to share their own dreams by posting a video with the hashtag #DreamStillLives.
When you share yours, keep the dream of visually-impaired Twitter user Rob Long in mind. Earlier this year, in a post that went viral, he expressed his wish for fellow tweeps to use the image description option on the social media service to help blind twitter users to, as he puts it, "see your images our way".
I’m a blind twitter user. There are a lot of us out there. Increase your ability to reach us and help us interact with your pictures, it’s really simple and makes a huge difference to our twitter experiance allowing us to see your images our way. Thanks for the description 😎 pic.twitter.com/hCsjoFdmev— Rob Long (@_Red_Long) January 3, 2018