WATCH | This woman's reaction to Zodwa's dance moves is hilarious

10 April 2018 - 06:57 By Jessica Levitt
Zodwa Wabantu is not to everyone's liking.
Image: Via Instagram

Zodwa Wabantu is not everyone's cup of tea, that's for sure.

Even when she's out on the town, showing off her signature moves, don't expect everyone to appreciate it.

Zodwa posted a video of herself out and about when her favourite jam comes on and she gets up on the table to dance. (Of course, the table is littered with Savanna)

But it's not her dancing that caught our attention, rather the woman sitting right behind her that doesn't seem the least bit impressed.

Zodwa's moves don't impress everyone.
Image: Instagram

And as if the eye-roll isn't enough, she eventually takes out her phone. 

Bored much? Yeah, that lady is.
Bored much? Yeah, that lady is.
Image: Instagram

Yoh, we mean! It must take a lot to get out your phone to play a game when Zodwa is shaking her booty in your face.

