WATCH | This woman's reaction to Zodwa's dance moves is hilarious

Zodwa Wabantu is not everyone's cup of tea, that's for sure.

Even when she's out on the town, showing off her signature moves, don't expect everyone to appreciate it.

Zodwa posted a video of herself out and about when her favourite jam comes on and she gets up on the table to dance. (Of course, the table is littered with Savanna)

But it's not her dancing that caught our attention, rather the woman sitting right behind her that doesn't seem the least bit impressed.