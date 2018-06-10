WATCH: AB de Villiers brings teen to tears with surprise visit

But guys, this is the things dreams are made of.

When AB de Villiers announced his shock retirement from international cricket, fans across South Africa were shooketh.

Like, actuals tears.

So when 14 year old Leo Stadler's mom wrote to Jacaranda about her son being devastated by AB's decision, radio presenter Martin Bester and his team got working on the surprise of a lifetime.

Under the pretence of an interview with Leo, Martin was asking the teen why he looked up to the Proteas star.

And then his hero walked in.

Check out the full video and your cold cold heart will melt a little.