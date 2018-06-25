TshisaLIVE

Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch

25 June 2018 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman
Robert Marawa explained why he turned down Tbo Touch's offer.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali. 30/01/0. ©201 Sunday Times

Robert Marawa has lifted the lid on why he decided to turn down Tbo Touch's offer to join Touch HD, saying the station was just not the right fit for him.

Unless you've been on a space mission to Mars, you'll know that Robert is heading back to the SABC to host a show across two stations at the same time.

But there was a time, when he first left Metro FM last year, that everyone's bets were on him joining Touch HD. The pair even went for lunch to discuss a deal!

Speaking to Drum recently, Robert revealed that Touch offered him a contract to join the team.

"I still have a copy of Touch's contract at home. I took him out to lunch and I said to him, 'the kind of people I'm trying to reach out to would be a waste on your platform.'"

He also turned down Power FM because it was not the right fit.

Touch had apparently been after Robert for some time, with an insider telling Daily Sun last year that "Robert is still weighing his options, but he has met with Touch this week. They were together here in our offices.” 

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Touch said that he was too focused on the success of his brands to comment on what had happened in the past.

"I'm in a good space. We are doing great at Touch HD. People are happy here because they are following their passions," he added.

