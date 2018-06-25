Why Robert Marawa turned down Touch

Speaking to Drum recently, Robert revealed that Touch offered him a contract to join the team.

"I still have a copy of Touch's contract at home. I took him out to lunch and I said to him, 'the kind of people I'm trying to reach out to would be a waste on your platform.'"

He also turned down Power FM because it was not the right fit.

Touch had apparently been after Robert for some time, with an insider telling Daily Sun last year that "Robert is still weighing his options, but he has met with Touch this week. They were together here in our offices.”

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Touch said that he was too focused on the success of his brands to comment on what had happened in the past.

"I'm in a good space. We are doing great at Touch HD. People are happy here because they are following their passions," he added.