Mmatema Moremi takes a shot at presenting with new gospel show

Mmatema sure does make the most out of opportunities and the ex Idols SA contestant is planning on coming for everything in the industry. She can now add host to her resume after she announced her new gospel show on SABC 1.

The 2015 Idols SA runner-up has been fighting to cement her name and presence in the entertainment industry and trying to avoid the trap of the “fleeting fame” that usually follows former Idols singers.

She announced that she’ll be hosting a new gospel show called Gospel Unplugged and told TshisaLIVE all about it.

“I feel really blessed to be part of this show, considering it's a brand new show and nothing will be compared to it and I’ll not be compared to any other presenter. I've been doing my show on One Gospel every New Year's Eve but this one is big because it will be playing every Sunday.”