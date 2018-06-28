Katlego Maboe welcomes baby boy
TV presenter Katlego Maboe has confirmed that he and his partner Monique Muller have welcomed a son into the world.
Kat posted a picture of three hands with a touching message to his son, who they have named Phoenix.
It is with utmost and humblest joy that we share the news of the arrival of our son, #PhoenixKatlegoMaboe. Thanks to Dr. Marinus Cloete his team at the hospital that ensured his safe arrival at 10h18am on 26/6/2018 weighing in at 3.685kgs and measuring 47cm. Our bouncing baby boy is strong (he even stood up today), makes the funniest faces and has the cutest cry. Mommy is wearing the broadest smile on her face and is smitten with her little one. We are immensely grateful to all our family and friends for the incredible support - you have truly made this the most special time for us. Dear Lord, thank you for the gift of our little Phoenix. Grant us the strength and wisdom to guide him back to you on his life journey! Amen! ...and now, back to nappy changing!👶🏾
He thanked everyone for their messages of support.
