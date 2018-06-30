TshisaLIVE

No gym motivation? Let Zinhle inspire you!

30 June 2018 - 07:00 By Jessica Levitt
Zinhle puts in the work and the results show.
Zinhle puts in the work and the results show.
Image: Instagram

Mamma, DJ, author and she still has time to work on that body? Ne! And here we are complaining about a basic eight-hour day.

Listen. It's not the first time we've spoken about Zinhle and her body.  Y'all know that she is dedicated and sticks to a schedule to make sure that her body and mind are where she wants it to be. It takes work, you know.

@replaysouthafrica jeans 👖👌🏾

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

So, if you've got the sniffles and just can't manage to pull yourself together, and are considering reaching for another hot chocolate, look at Zinhle. Look.

❤️

A post shared by ZINHLE JIYANE (@djzinhle) on

Small steps, fam. And maybe come summer we'll even be able to invite Sbahle to a squat challenge.

Most read

  1. Cassper weighs in on Russell Simmons mocking Terry Crews TshisaLIVE
  2. Katlego Maboe welcomes baby boy TshisaLIVE
  3. Azania Mosaka on 'Migos Scandal': It was absolutely traumatic TshisaLIVE
  4. OPINION | I'm sorry Rach, but Siya will always be somebody's type TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Respect me' - Rachel Kolisi fires back at talk over her man TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Man kills five in newspaper attack
Two rhinos nearly charge into car of people at safari park
X