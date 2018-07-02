'Ex' Jamali singer Mariechan is coming back for her missed solo opportunity

It has taken her over ten years to fully throw all her efforts into making a name for herself as a solo artist and former Jamali member, Mariechan is ready to do things her way.

The singer who was introduced to Mzansi through a singing competition in 2003 recently released her latest single titled Missed Calls from her upcoming solo EP.

Mariechan told TshisaLIVE that it was time for a re-introduction!

"I'm re-introducing myself and taking people through my journey, moods and experiences as a woman, as well as, a female solo artist.

"I feel like I am now letting people into quite a vulnerable side of myself that people never got a chance to see because when you are part of a group, you know, packaged for the group. When you are part of a group in this industry, you're built for the group, that means being told, 'this is what you’ll look like and this is what you'll sound like'. Basically a lot of things are scheduled for you for the sake of the group."