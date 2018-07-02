Thabiso Mokhethi on playing an abuser & justice for Mandla Hlatshwayo
Former Generations star and Rhythm City actor Thabiso Mokhethi says he has overcome his abusive past and is now hoping to teach others the dangers of abuse and human trafficking in his new role.
The star made headlines three years ago when he found himself in a "dark place" and was physically abusive to his wife, Gaaratwe. The star was diagnosed with depression and post traumatic stress disorder, and was on the verge of losing his family before he went for counselling. His wife supported him and has stood by him the years that have followed.
Thabiso told TshisaLIVE that his experiences helped in inspired him to take on the role of Musa on Rhythm City, even though it was emotionally draining.
"Musa is a well-connected person but behind closed doors he basically runs a underground high-class prostitution ring. I think it's important for people to make sure that they don't fall into the same trap. It's been a challenging role and is very taxing, especially when you get a scene where you have to man-handle a women with intensity. I try to get into a character's shoes and that is the part that I don't like because it is a very dark place."
He said that he hoped others would get help like he had to several years ago, and was now dedicating his time to help those who were victims of abuse.
But standing up can be difficult when things have the potential to go wrong very quickly.
Thabiso saw this when his old Generations friend Mandla Hlatshwayo was gunned down outside a Soweto tavern trying to help a group of women who were being mugged.
It has been over a year since Mandla died and his killers are yet to be brought to justice.
Thabiso said he missed Mandla nearly every day and called on police to work hard in making sure Mandla's killers are jailed.
"The pain doesn't really go away but you try your best to bury them and move along. You know they are watching you and are proud. We have been waiting but the arm of the law is very long. Justice will take its place. It will prevail. I am personally asking that police help justice prevail. It needs to come through."