Thabiso Mokhethi on playing an abuser & justice for Mandla Hlatshwayo

Former Generations star and Rhythm City actor Thabiso Mokhethi says he has overcome his abusive past and is now hoping to teach others the dangers of abuse and human trafficking in his new role.

The star made headlines three years ago when he found himself in a "dark place" and was physically abusive to his wife, Gaaratwe. The star was diagnosed with depression and post traumatic stress disorder, and was on the verge of losing his family before he went for counselling. His wife supported him and has stood by him the years that have followed.

Thabiso told TshisaLIVE that his experiences helped in inspired him to take on the role of Musa on Rhythm City, even though it was emotionally draining.

"Musa is a well-connected person but behind closed doors he basically runs a underground high-class prostitution ring. I think it's important for people to make sure that they don't fall into the same trap. It's been a challenging role and is very taxing, especially when you get a scene where you have to man-handle a women with intensity. I try to get into a character's shoes and that is the part that I don't like because it is a very dark place."