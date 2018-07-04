SNAPS | Olympian Cameron van der Burgh marries his Greek goddess
04 July 2018 - 07:32
South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh married his longtime partner, Nefeli Valakelis in Anavyssos, Greece over the weekend.
The couple have been talking about their nuptials in the lead up to their big day on social media for weeks now, with the swimmer even asking fans for suggestions on a first dance.
Friends who were at the swanky Kitma 48, the venue where the couple tied the knot, shared images on social media.
Some images of the bride and groom were also shared, with Nefeli looking dreamy on the big day.
It's believed the wedding will be aired on Top Billing and we can't wait to get an inside glimpse of every detail.