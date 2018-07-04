TshisaLIVE

SNAPS | Olympian Cameron van der Burgh marries his Greek goddess

04 July 2018 - 07:32 By Jessica Levitt
Introducing Mr and Mrs Van der Burgh.
Image: Instagram

South African swimmer Cameron van der Burgh married his longtime partner, Nefeli Valakelis in Anavyssos, Greece over the weekend.

The couple have been talking about their nuptials in the lead up to their big day on social media for weeks now, with the swimmer even asking fans for suggestions on a first dance.

Friends who were at the swanky Kitma 48, the venue where the couple tied the knot, shared images on social media.

The wedding venue.
Image: Instagram
The wedding venue at dusk.
Image: Instagram

Some images of the bride and groom were also shared, with Nefeli looking dreamy on the big day.

The bride and groom.
Image: Instagram
And they're married.
Image: Instagram
Mr and Mrs during the ceremony.
Image: Instagram
Image: Instagram

It's believed the wedding will be aired on Top Billing and we can't wait to get an inside glimpse of every detail.

