Sjava: I didn't go into the music industry for money & fame

It's easy to get caught up in the high life when you're famous and the guap is rolling in. Sjava, who still has that BET Award winner glow, isn't about the fancy life though: he's about the music.

He spoke to Drum magazine about his win and said he really never expected to walk away with the prize.

He's key to success? It's never been about the money and fame, he says.

"It was to make music every day people can relate to and connect with. I make music for ordinary people in South Africa."

He said his traditional Zulu outfit got a lot of people talking and he was grateful to share his culture on an international stage.