Naomi Campbell on fighting poverty: 'We are all in this together'

Naomi, who is one of the hosts and producers of the Global Citizen Festival told media at the Sandton Convention Centre that it was an honour to celebrate Madiba's legacy and that she was grateful for all the life lessons he taught her.

"Madiba was a man whose values and wisdom have left a lasting imprint on this world. I cherish everything he taught me about giving, sharing, and forgiving and I look forward to celebrating his life on December 2."

Naomi said that all of us were global citizens and have a responsibility to help each other.

"Whether we like it or not, air travel, social media, climate change and television have connected us to such degree that it is no longer possible to bury our head in the sand and pretend our brothers and sisters do not exist. We are all in this together."

Naomi urged people to approach challenges facing is as a nation with positivity, hope and excitement even.