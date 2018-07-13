Sizwe Dhlomo details random 'chest bumping' fight
After claiming to be verbally attacked by a stranger in a Wimpy, Sizwe Dhlomo channeled his inner-WWE wrestler, charged at the man and chest bumped him.
Yes fam, Sizwe chest bumped the dude!
It all apparently started after Sizwe decided to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant at a mall in Witbank.
So anyway, I’m in Witbank, right? A dude says I must meet him at Highveld Mall... I’m like cool...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
I’m chilling, waiting for this dude I’m supposed to meet with, eating by myself & I’m just looking around the area, you know... that general gaze...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
Sizwe said he was listening to music when he noticed a lady waving at him. He thought she had recognised him through his TV work so waved back.
"All of a sudden I snap out of it & I see this lady waving at me. I figure okay, she must recognise me from somewhere, so I wave back. She’s sitting across from some dude, so he turns around & looks as who she’s waving at... I carry on eating & bumping some music."
The TV personality added that about ten minutes later the dude returned and apparently started shouting at him.
Dude looks at me from across the restaurant & shouts something. I’ve got my AirPods on, so I can hear him. I take one out & go “hey”?— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
“Are you happy with what you’ve done now?” He asks... I’ve still got Drake bumping in my right ear... so now I take out the other AirPod.— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
That's when he claimed he confronted the guy.
I didn’t even know why I was running to be honest but now I’m also getting steamed as I get closer, I’m like this mofo!— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
That's when he says things got heated.
I get up to him and we basically bump chests (That childish male bullsh!t). We’re right up against each other’s faces! “She’s gone now! Are you happy?” He continues...— Sizwe Dhlomo (@SizweDhlomo) July 12, 2018
Sizwe said he realised afterwards how funny the entire incident may have looked.