Sizwe Dhlomo details random 'chest bumping' fight

13 July 2018 - 11:53 By Karishma Thakurdin
Sizwe Dhlomo got into a random argument with a stranger.
After claiming to be verbally attacked by a stranger in a Wimpy, Sizwe Dhlomo channeled his inner-WWE wrestler, charged at the man and chest bumped him.

Yes fam, Sizwe chest bumped the dude! 

It all apparently started after Sizwe decided to grab a bite to eat at the restaurant at a mall in Witbank. 

Sizwe said he was listening to music when he noticed a lady waving at him. He thought she had recognised him through his TV work so waved back. 

"All of a sudden I snap out of it & I see this lady waving at me. I figure okay, she must recognise me from somewhere, so I wave back. She’s sitting across from some dude, so he turns around & looks as who she’s waving at... I carry on eating & bumping some music." 

The TV personality added that about ten minutes later the dude returned and apparently started shouting at him. 

That's when he claimed he confronted the guy.

That's when he says things got heated.

Sizwe said he realised afterwards how funny the entire incident may have looked. 

