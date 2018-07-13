Sizwe Dhlomo details random 'chest bumping' fight

Sizwe said he was listening to music when he noticed a lady waving at him. He thought she had recognised him through his TV work so waved back.

"All of a sudden I snap out of it & I see this lady waving at me. I figure okay, she must recognise me from somewhere, so I wave back. She’s sitting across from some dude, so he turns around & looks as who she’s waving at... I carry on eating & bumping some music."

The TV personality added that about ten minutes later the dude returned and apparently started shouting at him.