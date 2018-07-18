TshisaLIVE

Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams getting help for depression

18 July 2018 - 09:49 By Jessica Levitt
Michelle is focussing on her own mental health.
Destiny's Child singer Michelle Williams has confirmed that she is seeking help for depression.

She posted a message on her Instagram account detailing how she has fought to increase awareness around mental health issues.

"For years I have dedicated myself to increasing awareness of mental health and empowering people to recognize when it's time to seek help, support and guidance from those that love and care for your wellbeing."

She said she has decided to take her own advice.

"I recently listened to the same advice I have given to thousands around the world and sought help from a great team of healthcare professionals."

Here is her full post.

