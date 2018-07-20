TshisaLIVE

#IfSAHipHopWasAClassroom where would your fave be? Just ask Twitter!

20 July 2018 - 09:42 By Chrizelda Kekana
AKA would definitely be part of the cool kids group, says Twitter.
AKA would definitely be part of the cool kids group, says Twitter.

There is never a dull moment on Twitter and on Thursday night someone decided to ask tweeps to imagine the kind of class SA would have if hip-hop was a school... needless to say it was a memefest!

If Twitter was a school, we all can agree that it would be messy AF. That being said, most tweeps would probably be part of the debate team but fail actual politics because they would never read up on what they talk about and most kids would excel in the art class.

Unfortunately bullying would increase and hip-hop would probably be the coolest class to be in, which brings us to the kind of learners Twitter thinks would be in the class.

And just like in every school or class the popular kids always get the most mentions.

AKA

Cassper Nyovest

Emtee

Kwesta

K.O

Stogie T

Youngsta CPT

The rest of the class...

