#IfSAHipHopWasAClassroom where would your fave be? Just ask Twitter!
There is never a dull moment on Twitter and on Thursday night someone decided to ask tweeps to imagine the kind of class SA would have if hip-hop was a school... needless to say it was a memefest!
If Twitter was a school, we all can agree that it would be messy AF. That being said, most tweeps would probably be part of the debate team but fail actual politics because they would never read up on what they talk about and most kids would excel in the art class.
Unfortunately bullying would increase and hip-hop would probably be the coolest class to be in, which brings us to the kind of learners Twitter thinks would be in the class.
And just like in every school or class the popular kids always get the most mentions.
AKA
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass AKA would be one of those acting like they know it all but ends up with average marks and complains about being robbed pic.twitter.com/LwL8bX9cVy— Julian (@julianlebese) July 19, 2018
Aka would be that student in class that questions everything and teachers get annoyed by him and the rest of the class always wish he would fail #IfSAhiphopWasAclass pic.twitter.com/bLe9OJYgIm— Tcee (@tcee_M) July 20, 2018
Cassper Nyovest
Class???? Ayi Cassper would drop out again!!!#IfSAHipHopwasAClass pic.twitter.com/nT2AVHghst— Male Alpha (@thami_tzz) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Cassper would be the guy the class teacher loves cause he is good with getting money for fundraising but most people in class hate pic.twitter.com/AIYgEfGKtE— 🌼Nomathemba🌹 (@nomathe3484) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Cassper wouldn't be in it. pic.twitter.com/K5E6WFalcS— DA M🎤C 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@MichaelKayRooi) July 19, 2018
Emtee
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass Emtee and Saudi always high during English class pic.twitter.com/45uaDLwxrs— BalaBhoy (@PulengSPhiri) July 19, 2018
Emtee wuld be 1 of those boys who says "Aaah Sir" when He's asked 2 Read #IfSAhiphopWasAclass pic.twitter.com/utYAesvypS— Lekau/La/Motswana (@MoscurryLeshawn) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Emtee would be that guy who asks "mgani what are we writing today?" When they enter the exam room😂😂😂— ii'm_Tedarmaboyy😓😢 (@Thereal_Tedar) July 19, 2018
literally 😭🤔😂👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/eFIhRc65DO
Kwesta
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass— Thapelo Mashinini (@ThapeloMashini6) July 19, 2018
Kwesta would be selling weed and cigarettes and always called in the office pic.twitter.com/3sWyLldysZ
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass every girl would want to date Kwesta pic.twitter.com/xS2FAehMFs— Ms Jay-Z🌻 (@tender_teelo) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass kwesta would have been that guy who always in trouble for selling stook sweets in the Class pic.twitter.com/U1991vhAEc— T-BONE RSA™ 🔌 (@TeamMzansiNews1) July 19, 2018
K.O
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass KO would be that tsotsi guy with good grades and a feba moer toe.😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/9xcul8HDKv— Enmebaragesi (@Seabreeze_722NC) July 19, 2018
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass— CR7 🔥🔥🔥🔥 (@Maestro_RSA) July 19, 2018
KO would be that neat and clean Learner with shining Grasshopper but always wears something on his head pic.twitter.com/uoncktkEWH
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass KO would be that senior who doesn't want to go to varsity even though he passed. pic.twitter.com/UUoq43E8qm— DatBrotherWithSoul♊ 🇿🇼🇧🇼 (@TuezuisCrazy) July 19, 2018
Stogie T
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Stogie T would be those caretakers who always halla at learners but fail miserably. pic.twitter.com/CfP6LJN5Vg— Avumile_24 (@AvumileWorld) July 20, 2018
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass— T H A B A N G™🇿🇦 (@Mashiane_tee) July 19, 2018
Stogie T will be that guy who always eats nje pic.twitter.com/oa2lTPx4Ew
Youngsta CPT
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Youngsta CPT would be the guy no one messes with pic.twitter.com/MZ5fiwdy57— JŮVËNĮLĘ (@tsepojunior0) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass youngsta would it all lunch boxes and no one will respond him even the teachers pic.twitter.com/mI3HkaVXUe— Pako (@Pako_fortune) July 19, 2018
The rest of the class...
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass AKA, youngsta, MA-E will be that one of those kids who always take lunch money.. Cassper will always be a victim pic.twitter.com/5wwiDpkMSo— #ChosenOne (@BWA_CJ) July 19, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass Witness The Funk would be those cheese boys with no English pic.twitter.com/El5emgv26y— minenhle piliza (@minenhlepiliza1) July 20, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass pitch black afro will be that guy who is always chewing a gum in class and making bubbles pic.twitter.com/87hCRoYj4N— Tiisetso makwela (@Warra_Tiisetso) July 20, 2018
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass Duncan would mug his school mates ekasi pic.twitter.com/GXG7brrWlk— #FulltimeCoolKid 🔵 (@born_africa_) July 20, 2018
#IfSAhiphopWasAclass Emtee, Sjava and Saudi would start izingoma when the school is playing sports 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aKpKNPAcgV— #FulltimeCoolKid 🔵 (@born_africa_) July 20, 2018
#IfSAHipHopwasAClass @ZakweSA would be that kid who always get 10/10 when it comes to presentation.. pic.twitter.com/u7iYnvp9CS— mjita wase Dubane (@tripledotkelo) July 20, 2018