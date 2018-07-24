A round of applause for Rami Chuene & her True Love cover
With Women's Month just around the corner, True Love magazine has revealed its cover star and she comes in the form of the graceful Rami Chuene.
Wearing a black skirt with a simple white t-shirt with red writing on it, Rami strikes a powerful pose. Written on the shirt is 'womandla' and after the magazine revealed Rami as its cover star, tweeps haven't stopped clapping.
Rise higher, queen.
These are more than just covers...I don’t even need to explain what that means. Those who know, know 😍📣🤩👏🏾👏🏾...@connie_chiume @ramichuene !!! pic.twitter.com/l5Ls5xmmEn— Thembisa Mdoda (@tembisa) July 23, 2018
My person @ramichuene is on the cover of @TrueLoveMag 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 #BontleBorengMongwaneng #20yearsyoungererengyona #MelaninPopEreng pic.twitter.com/MZn7KVRZkI— Dineo Moeketsi (@therealdineo) July 23, 2018
Yesses! Gorgeous cover, can’t wait to get a copy and read, @ramichuene @TrueLoveMag pic.twitter.com/hsschyIrhm— Montsho the Black (@MmabathoMontsho) July 23, 2018
👑 Sisters doing it for themselves 💃 @ramichuene 💃 @connie_chiume 💃 @NomzamoMbatha 💃 @clairemawisa 💃 pic.twitter.com/pfo8ZzAcr0— #Wafika #SanctuaryLove (@Beauess) July 23, 2018
Rami herself said it was an honour.
An absolute honor to be gracing the cover of @TrueLoveMag for the love of unstoppable queens. #Womandla #WomensMonth ❤️🖤✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/B8hgs63lHn— MADIKIZELA✊🏾🖤 (@ramichuene) July 23, 2018