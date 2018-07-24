A round of applause for Rami Chuene & her True Love cover

With Women's Month just around the corner, True Love magazine has revealed its cover star and she comes in the form of the graceful Rami Chuene.

Wearing a black skirt with a simple white t-shirt with red writing on it, Rami strikes a powerful pose. Written on the shirt is 'womandla' and after the magazine revealed Rami as its cover star, tweeps haven't stopped clapping.

Rise higher, queen.