A round of applause for Rami Chuene & her True Love cover

24 July 2018 - 07:04 By Jessica Levitt
Rami is giving all all the feels with this cover.
Rami is giving all all the feels with this cover.
With Women's Month just around the corner, True Love magazine has revealed its cover star and she comes in the form of the graceful Rami Chuene.

Wearing a black skirt with a simple white t-shirt with red writing on it, Rami strikes a powerful pose. Written on the shirt is 'womandla' and after the magazine revealed Rami as its cover star, tweeps haven't stopped clapping.

Rise higher, queen.

Rami herself said it was an honour.

