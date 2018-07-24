Nathi Mankayi on why he only speaks isiXhosa: 'It's who I am'

Ever since afro-soul singer, Nathi Mankayi entered the industry he made a firm decision to conduct all media interviews, as well as, communicate only in isiXhosa because it allows him to express himself more freely.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Nathi explained that even though he understood English like most Africans, but chose not to pretend to be someone else.

"People will never not love because they don't understand the language you speak. They hardly ever care about that. So when I got into the industry, I immediately decided that I was not going to pretend to be someone I am not.

"I grew up in a place where we spoke isiXhosa. Yes, I was taught English at school but I speak isiXhosa. It is who I am. So I couldn't get here and let go of the Nathi that I am just because I was now on TV or radio."