Guaped! A McLaren, the Maldives & now Paris - Amanda du-Pont is living her best life

Sjoe!

We don't even know how to keep up.

Just as we were getting over our car envy after Amanda du-Pont got a new McLaren, her holiday to the Maldives (where her man popped the question) gave us all kinds of feels.

Maldives and a McLaren has got to leave a dent in one's pocket, right?

Well, nah.

Amanda is currently in Paris. You know, living her best life and all.

Of course, it's not clear if she's there for work or not, but either way, 2018 is her year.

Amanda has spoken about timing and how hard work does pay off.

When she got her car, she said that thoughts and declarations have the power to come to life.

*Us thinking about a house in Zimbali next to Somizi*

Do you declare? Amanda sure has.