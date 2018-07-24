TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Monde being caught again sent Twitter into a nervous breakdown!

24 July 2018 - 09:26 By Chrizelda Kekana
Monde (played by Zola Nombona) has been through the most in Lockdown.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

The chase for "Monde's diamonds" is still on and the roller coaster of emotions has been so intense for viewers so when Monday night's episode showed that Monde and Simon may not get their happy ending after all, tweeps were shattered.

The drama series has kept tweeps glued to the screen with all the things that are happening in the story and it's a lot. Monde escaped from prison with the diamonds everyone is searching for, but her reunion with her lover was short lived when police came searching for her.

Meanwhile, the American Pauletta is in prison searching for the diamonds too and causing havoc while she's at it.

Soon the prison will be taking in male prisoners which only spells trouble for the Thabazimbi prisoners.

There is so much drama on Lockdown that Twitter can't believe it's only 30 minutes long.

Ksa'zobalit!

Lockdown viewers, who are still calling Tichina Arnold, Chris' mom (from Everybody Hates Chris) can't believe that she left Julius in the US with the kids to come look for stolen diamonds. LOL.

In reality, that is not the case. But Mzansi just ain't letting it go.

Then again, they still call Pamela Nomvete, by her Generations character Ntsiki over a decade later so *shrugs*

