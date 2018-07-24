IN MEMES: Monde being caught again sent Twitter into a nervous breakdown!
The chase for "Monde's diamonds" is still on and the roller coaster of emotions has been so intense for viewers so when Monday night's episode showed that Monde and Simon may not get their happy ending after all, tweeps were shattered.
The drama series has kept tweeps glued to the screen with all the things that are happening in the story and it's a lot. Monde escaped from prison with the diamonds everyone is searching for, but her reunion with her lover was short lived when police came searching for her.
Watch: LockdownMzansi : Seems like the police have caught up with Monde...#LockdownMzansi #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/GYaVR3RmUz— MzansiTVShows (@MzansiTVShows) July 23, 2018
Meanwhile, the American Pauletta is in prison searching for the diamonds too and causing havoc while she's at it.
Soon the prison will be taking in male prisoners which only spells trouble for the Thabazimbi prisoners.
There is so much drama on Lockdown that Twitter can't believe it's only 30 minutes long.
Ksa'zobalit!
I'm in tears 😭💔 Monde and Simon deserve a chance to be happy in life 😭😭😭 cc @zolanombona #LockdownMzansi— Retired #GlobalCitizen (@Nonny_Mkh) July 23, 2018
Monde uyamthanda uSimon jereva 😖😖😖😖 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/cnKjsIsDo0— Mrs O'Connor (@Silindile_b) July 23, 2018
#LockdownMzansi my emotions can't take it anymore..😭😭👏👏🙆 sengibambe ababonda for no reason😂😂😭🙆🙆 #LockdownS3 pic.twitter.com/6e6JBtuF5S— Dreadlock Fairy💫 (@FUFU_JOB3) July 23, 2018
rt if you think #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi should be 1h00 pic.twitter.com/lOgjGm5ICX— Nathi Not Nice (@NathiNotNice) July 23, 2018
They caught Monde😢 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/gvH4mAf5hy— Khantsi Ken T Fokase (@Ken_Hlenkosi) July 23, 2018
#LockdownS3 #Lockdownmzansi— Ngwana Ko Pitori💆🏿♀️ (@Kamogelo_MN) July 16, 2018
I don't like how everyone is after Monde's diamonds. THEY ARE HERS!
Entlek she should just give them to me to hold. These people ain't loyal 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/bt1I3XZflM
Enklek How many people are looking for these Diamonds Kante?? Haowa America yonke and South africa combined #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/RnVhR8mM0z— Katlego Monama (@Jomo_SA) July 23, 2018
#LockdownMzansi #LockdownS3 it is too intense pic.twitter.com/vb0bYhvf5w— Lilly_Layla (@Lilly_Mazi) July 23, 2018
#LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi yey...this series is all sorts of 🔥🔥 Mandla M and crew...what a freaken wow pic.twitter.com/5sg2OmEdrH— Zibusiso Ndlovu (@zibukins) July 23, 2018
So much drama I wanna relocate to Thabazimbi 😭😦 #LockdownS3 #LockdownMzansi pic.twitter.com/JNV02nbnuu— Noxolo Natasha (@knowkcee26) July 23, 2018
Lockdown viewers, who are still calling Tichina Arnold, Chris' mom (from Everybody Hates Chris) can't believe that she left Julius in the US with the kids to come look for stolen diamonds. LOL.
In reality, that is not the case. But Mzansi just ain't letting it go.
So Rochelle left Julius with the kids (Chris, Drew & Tosha) to go to Thabazimbi correctional services for diamonds? Julius will flip when he hears the stones are not in the prison no more. #LockdownMzansi— Musa Muhlari (@MusaMuhlari) July 17, 2018
I hope my eyes were not deceiving me when I saw umama kaChris (everybody hates Chris) on #LockdownMzansi #MzansiLockdown if it wasn't her then I will have to quit the herb. That is very great for South African acting industry.— Khulekani Buthelezi (@coora91) July 23, 2018
Then again, they still call Pamela Nomvete, by her Generations character Ntsiki over a decade later so *shrugs*
#LockdownMzansi To me she is still Ntsiki Lukhele from Generations not the legacy, the inventor of manipulation, master of blackmailing & I still love her job❤😍😍 pic.twitter.com/1SP9PtPxO3— 🌻TsHePi🌻 (@Tee_Pee2) July 23, 2018