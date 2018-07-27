Our Survivor crush has left, but let's remember PK with 5 topless snaps
27 July 2018 - 08:28
Ja, Survivor SA has turned our Thursday night's into a big guessing game every time it comes to tribal council, but if there's one added reason we make sure we were in front of our telly's it is the hotness that is PK.
We mean. LOOK at this.
So, yes, he played the game well and managed to scheme his way this far, despite all the odds being against him. But when it comes to Survivor candy, PK was our guy.
The mining technician was ousted from the game after alerting Werner, the kingpin, to the fact that he knew what the game plan was. And while Werner does provide some help in the looks department, Survivor will never be the same without our crush.
*sobs*