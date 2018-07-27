TshisaLIVE

Our Survivor crush has left, but let's remember PK with 5 topless snaps

27 July 2018 - 08:28 By Jessica Levitt

Ja, Survivor SA has turned our Thursday night's into a big guessing game every time it comes to tribal council, but if there's one added reason we make sure we were in front of our telly's it is the hotness that is PK.

We mean. LOOK at this.

Praise PK.
Praise PK.
Image: Supplied

So, yes, he played the game well and managed to scheme his way this far, despite all the odds being against him. But when it comes to Survivor candy, PK was our guy.

Thank you PK.
Thank you PK.
Image: Supplied
You've got our number, ne?
You've got our number, ne?
Image: Supplied

The mining technician was ousted from the game after alerting Werner, the kingpin, to the fact that he knew what the game plan was. And while Werner does provide some help in the looks department, Survivor will never be the same without our crush.

Thursday night's will never be the same.
Thursday night's will never be the same.
Image: Supplied
Till we meet in our dreams, PK.
Till we meet in our dreams, PK.
Image: Supplied

*sobs*

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Phat Joe & Pearl Thusi spilled the tea on #BehindTheStory TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest scores a major ad deal with his Doc Shebeleza hit! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X