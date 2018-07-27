WATCH | Black Coffee on taking chances

You'd think that with a string of awards behind his name, international stardom and recognition and his gig diary booked, like, way in advance, Black Coffee would be one confident guy.

But, just like you and me, he has doubt and that doubt has the ability to filter through all the time.

The DJ posted a video where he spoke about the doubt that he has and how he gets nervous when working.

In the caption he said that we have to "live and work with the energy that makes you whole."