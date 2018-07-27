TshisaLIVE

WATCH | Black Coffee on taking chances

27 July 2018 - 08:15 By Jessica Levitt
Black Coffee also has doubt.
Black Coffee also has doubt.
Image: Instagram

You'd think that with a string of awards behind his name, international stardom and recognition and his gig diary booked, like, way in advance, Black Coffee would be one confident guy.

But, just like you and me, he has doubt and that doubt has the ability to filter through all the time.

The DJ posted a video where he spoke about the doubt that he has and how he gets nervous when working.

In the caption he said that we have to "live and work with the energy that makes you whole."

Most read

  1. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES | Phat Joe & Pearl Thusi spilled the tea on #BehindTheStory TshisaLIVE
  4. Enhle Mbali applauds brave woman for helping her during attempted hijacking TshisaLIVE
  5. Cassper Nyovest scores a major ad deal with his Doc Shebeleza hit! TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

One parachute plus one lawnmower engine = a flight from SA to Zimbabwe
Driver turns the tables on armed robbery attempt
X