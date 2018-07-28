Happiness is: Ruling his own life & making guap - AKA

If you've got a 9-5 or any kind of office based job, you know that the chance to play video games in the day and only brush your teeth later is a luxury you only get on a 'sick' day.

But it's the small pleasures in life that make life. Just ask AKA.

As he continues to push his latest album, Touch My Blood, in an attempt to reach platinum status, he has reflected on the journey and how naysayers said he wouldn't get the success he wanted.