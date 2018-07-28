Happiness is: Ruling his own life & making guap - AKA
If you've got a 9-5 or any kind of office based job, you know that the chance to play video games in the day and only brush your teeth later is a luxury you only get on a 'sick' day.
But it's the small pleasures in life that make life. Just ask AKA.
As he continues to push his latest album, Touch My Blood, in an attempt to reach platinum status, he has reflected on the journey and how naysayers said he wouldn't get the success he wanted.
When we announced our plans to drop, there were people in the industry who told us we wouldn’t get the support we needed from iTunes because we weren’t signed to a major, that the other guys who were would outsell and over shadow us.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 24, 2018
I spent so many years in my career thinking that majors would be the best way for me to sell records. 1st independent album I release ... its goes gold in a week. No coincidence there.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 24, 2018
Still pushing for platinum, thank you for the support. 🔴 I hope now y’all see that Gold in a week ain’t no joke. Thank You for that. 🏅— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 24, 2018
But believing in yourself and your dream means that you get to be your own boss.
I only just took a shower and brushed my teeth like, RIGHT NOW ... it’s good to be the boss ya heard!!!!! 💰💰💰— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 24, 2018
And besides the guap (and lots of it) it's the small things that make all the sacrifices worth it.
Real talk, I haven’t done a damn thing today but play video games! 😅😅😅 ... THIS IS WHAT LIFE IS ALL ABOUT!!! ❤️ ... being happy.— AKA (@akaworldwide) July 24, 2018