TshisaLIVE

Happiness is: Ruling his own life & making guap - AKA

28 July 2018 - 14:00 By Jessica Levitt
Guap and freedom is what makes AKA happy.
Guap and freedom is what makes AKA happy.
Image: Via Instagram/AKA/Blaq Smith

If you've got a 9-5 or any kind of office based job, you know that the chance to play video games in the day and only brush your teeth later is a luxury you only get on a 'sick' day.

But it's the small pleasures in life that make life. Just ask AKA.

As he continues to push his latest album, Touch My Blood, in an attempt to reach platinum status, he has reflected on the journey and how naysayers said he wouldn't get the success he wanted.

But believing in yourself and your dream means that you get to be your own boss.

And besides the guap (and lots of it) it's the small things that make all the sacrifices worth it.

Most read

  1. Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I felt so insulted' - Why Baby Cele turned down a big TV gig over money TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X