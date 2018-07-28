TshisaLIVE

Nomzamo's love letter to SA women: Never doubt your brilliance

28 July 2018 - 09:00 By Jessica Levitt
Nomzamo is all about girl power.
Nomzamo is all about girl power.
Image: Instagram

As Women's Month creeps closer, Nomzamo Mbatha has penned a letter to the women of Mzansi.

She is Cosmopolitan's August cover star and the magazine asked her to pen a love letter to women.

She urged women never to silence their voices to injustice and said that women should never doubt their brilliance.

Check out her full video below.

Most read

  1. Bonang's R399 t-shirt range splits Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Piers Morgan slams Trevor Noah over 'derogatory' joke TshisaLIVE
  3. Shashi Naidoo denied entry to Palestine by Israeli authorities TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I felt so insulted' - Why Baby Cele turned down a big TV gig over money TshisaLIVE
  5. Thuli Madonsela weighs in on Trevor Noah's 'racist' World Cup joke TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Robbers pounce on vehicle in the middle of busy Joburg street
Jacob Zuma back in court on corruption charges
X