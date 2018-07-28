WATCH | Cassper shares special memories with his ill gran

To thousands of fans across SA, Africa and abroad...Cassper Nyovest is a rapper and celebrity, but to his gogo he'll always be a little boy.

The rapper took time out of his hectic schedule to visit his gran, who hasn't been in the best health recently.

"Came to see Grandma this weekend. She’s been heavily ill. She lost her speech after getting a stroke and I miss the way she used to tell me the same stories about me growing up and how naughty I was. I would act like it’s the first time she tells me the story. Eish, Magogo."